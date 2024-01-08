‘Golden Globes 2024’: Taylor Swift Gives Death Glare After Joe Koy NFL, Travis Kelce Joke

Comedian Jo Koy’s opening monologue at the 2024 Golden Globes set the internet on fire… for all the wrong reasons. Koy fired off joke after joke after joke and got polite chuckles — at best — for the majority of them. Well, from everyone except for Taylor Swift.

One of Koy’s jokes, directed at Swift, crashed and burned hard with the pop star. The camera seized Swift’s instant reaction to the joke — revealing her lack of amusement with Koy’s attempt at humor.

The joke? “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

Taylor Swift Nominated for 2024 Golden Globe Award

Swift has earned a nomination in the recently introduced category, “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.” She was nominated for her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Despite being nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song on four occasions, Swift has yet to secure a victory at the prestigious award show.

The concert film features performances during her immensely popular Eras Tour. This cinematic venture has garnered recognition with four award nominations. Impressively, the film has amassed a staggering $250 million in gross sales. Swift’s Eras Tour itself was also a massive success.

Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is not with her at tonight’s Golden Globe Awards. Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs football team had a game earlier in the day, and thus, he was not available to accompany her to the event.