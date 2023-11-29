Gerry Turner’s Cringiest Moments From ‘The Golden Bachelor’

Fans can’t stop talking about how the old-timer had his first-ever STD test while on the show.

Gerry Turner, the 72-year-old reality star from ABC’s The Golden Bachelor series, has narrowed down his potential suitors to two ladies for the final episode airing this Thursday.

During the series, the old-timer had some undeniably cringe moments that often left both fans and other contestants both confused and…creeped out.

For instance, Turner recently admitted to having to undergo an STD test for the first time ever while applying for the show. During a segment of the Life is Short podcast, Fox News reports that Turner revealed the details about the lengthy audition process. Last year, he received the call during his stay in Florida, and that’s when the casting crew briefed him on the rules he needed to adhere to in order to participate in the show.

“I got a call from ABC, wanting me to go to initiate the process to go get an STD test. And it’s like, that’s a little bit of a tender moment,” Turner admitted.

“I had to send my fingerprints to the FBI. There were numerous background checks. There was a psychological evaluation that was like 360 questions and then another hour of interview.

“As I recall, that may have been my very first-ever STD test, I had no idea what was going to happen. I didn’t know if they were going to look in the iris of my eye, take a urine sample, a blood sample. I had no idea.”

“Oh Gerry, No…”

To add, a presenter told the Good Time Media podcast about another cringeworthy moment which she referred to as “the cupcake moment.”

The video then pans to a scene from the show where episode finalist, Theresa Nist, 70, and Turner, were having a conversation about a cupcake intended for her birthday.

YouTube

Theresa blew out the candle, a sweet moment we’d say. However, everything went sour after Turner smiled cheekily before asking Theresa if she would clean frosting off his lips if he took a bite.

The presenter visibly cringed as she said, “I was like, oh Gary, no.”

The father-of-two also put his foot in his mouth when he took his two potential suitors on a final date in last week’s episode.

A lovely resort with the breathtaking views was enough to get emotions flowing, but the ABC star just couldn’t keep his intrusive thoughts under control it seems.

As Turner was spending time with the second finalist, Leslie Fhima, 64, viewers swoon over the lovely day date the two shared. Both showed off their age-defying bodies in swimsuits as they jumped off a cliff and later chilled off in a swimming pool. A kiss sealed the deal, but viewers just couldn’t get over Turner’s “sexy talk.”

One particular comment Turner made that didn’t sit well with viewers was when he was asked if he had been intimate with Fhima to which he replied, “By myself or…,”

“EXCUSE ME WHAT!?!?! HE DID NOT JUST SAY THAT,” said a viewer on X.

“Sorry but the #GoldenBachelor is so cringe right now,” someone also wrote.

Make sure to catch the season finale on Thursday, November 30th!

Not sure how to watch it? We’ll show you how!