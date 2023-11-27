Here Is When And Where You Can Watch ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Season Finale

The Golden Bachelor will air on Thursday, November 30th.

Fans are eager to see who get’s the golden rose on the incoming season finale of The Golden Bachelor. In the popular Bachelor spinoff show , 71-year-old “hopeless romantic” Gerry Turner stars pursues the new love of his life amongst a group of 22 women.

Viewers will finally see on the two-hour finale what becomes of finalists Leslie and Theresa who get to meet Turner’s family and have a final date with the father-of-two.

PHOTO: ABC/BRIAN BOWEN SMITH

Afterwards, Turner will officially propose and fans will get an inside look of the new couple after the show was brought to a close. If you’re dying to know how everything plays out just like the rest of us, make sure to tune in this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, we got you.

You can watch The Golden Bachelor two-hour long finale live on the official ABC app. However, it does require you to disclose your TV provider information.

If this isn’t going to work for you, The Golden Bachelor will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu’s website or through their mobile app. YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV are also options for next day streaming.

Fans have been debating who Turner will choose as The Golden Bachelor ends it’s first season.

Leslie Fhima is a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her bio on The Golden Bachelor website says she’s a former professional figure skater who “passionate about helping others live their best lives.”

Ricky Middlesworth, ABC

Theresa Nist, 69, is a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey. Per her bio of The Golden Bachelor’s website, Nist is “gorgeous catch with a huge heart. She is very close with her children and grandchildren, and loves nothing more than seeing them all thrive.” She also “enjoys playing board games, gardening, and reading romance novels.”

Ricky Middlesworth, ABC

Make sure you get your popcorn and drinks prepped in advance! Things are about to get interesting…. How do you think The Golden Bachelor will end?