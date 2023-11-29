Do We Already Know Who Won ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

Fans have their theories, but are they right?

Hooked viewers can’t wait for the season finale of ABC’s The Golden Bachelor. Guesses as to who 72-year-old bachelor Gerry Turner will pick continues to spark debate, but this TV blogger believes he already has the answer.

PHOTO: ABC/BRIAN BOWEN SMITH

Reality Steve claimed that season one The Golden Bachelor winner is none other than Theresa Nist. He then went on to announce that the two are now engaged. Since day one, Turner and Nist expressed signs of a stronger connection compared to the other potential suiters.

The two bonded over their shared experiences of spousal loss. The bachelor has been single for six years following the tragic death of his wife, but his daughters encouraged him to join the show to find happiness again.

Moving on, fans were quick to point out that Turner was not present the second finalist Leslie Fhima’s Thanksgiving Day pictures on Instagram.

Reading through the comments, some have taken this detail as confirmation that Turner ended up choosing Nist instead of the 64-year-old fitness instructor.

Then on Monday, Fhima posted a rather solemn picture of herself drinking coffee alone in bed. She captioned the post, “One sip of coffee and a daydream at a time.”

It’s a strong claim, but Bachelor contestants typically keep the results of the finale a secret. Fans and critics may be throwing out this speculation out of excitement, but this won’t prove anything until we all see the much anticipated finale on Thursday, November 30th.



Not sure how to watch The Golden Bachelor? We got you.