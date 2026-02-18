fox-news-kat-timpf-gets-reconstructive-tattoos-following-double-mastectomy.

Fan-favorite Fox News contributor Kat Timpf marked a major post-mastectomy milestone, nearly a year after a breast cancer diagnosis.

Timpf received her diagnosis on the same day she gave birth to her son in February 2025. After choosing to have a double mastectomy, she was declared cancer-free in April 2025. She has since decided to take a delayed maternity leave from her Fox News duties, as her original leave was spent dealing with her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

After her breast reconstruction surgery, Timpf decided to add the final flourish to her new and improved assets: nipple tattoos, naturally.

On Instagram, Timpf shared that she had visited an artist in Maryland who specializes in 3D nipple tattoos.

“Got my first tattoo ever today: nipples!” the 37-year-old began in a lengthy Dec. 16 post.

A Fellow Fox News Personality Joined Timpf on Her Tattoo Journey

“My colleague, Jennifer Griffin [Chief national security correspondent at the Pentagon for Fox News], picked me up at the train station in Baltimore,” Timpf continued. [She] took me to go see reconstructive tattoo legend Vinnie Myers at his shop in Finksburg.

“She stayed with me the whole time,” Timpf added alongside shots of her in the studio getting the ink, a car selfie with Griffin and herself standing outside the tattoo studio. “From helping me decide on size and placement to watching me stand in front of the mirror topless, crying tears of joy as I marveled at the final result of Vinnie’s amazing work — and especially at the fact that I was looking at myself and seeing a full human woman for the first time since my double mastectomy nine months ago.”

“I should also mention that this was my first time ever hanging out with her. Most people just get a drink or something,” she quipped.

Timpf explained that Griffin took her to the appointment because “she’d had her own postpartum battle with breast cancer when she was only a few years older than I am now.” When first diagnosed, she recalled seeing the phrase, “Worst club, best members,” and noted, “holy hell, is it the truth!”

While the past year has been “the most difficult of my life,” Timpf explained that “among these unexpected events, there’s also been a lot of unexpected good.” Timpf added that much of this good came “in the form of conversations that have turned into relationships with other women who sadly know exactly how all of the bad stuff feels.”

“It was way better than just grabbing a drink,” Timpf added of the experience.

Fans and Colleagues Show Their Support for Kat Timpf’s Reconstructive Tattoos

Of course, fans and colleagues jumped to the comments section to show their support for Timpf and her new ink.

“I love you! And Jen is absolutely the champion you want in these moments,” Fox News congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie gushed. “Love this and thank you for sharing,” political commentator and author Dana Perino added.

“Totally luv you. Your humor has carried all of us through this,” a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Timpf is busy living her best life post-cancer. In an Instagram post earlier this month, she revealed she was exploring the Tower of London.

“Feels a little disrespectful to be wearing these sunglasses at the scene of so many executions, but I didn’t put on any mascara,” she joked, sharing snapshots of her visit to the historic citadel and castle on the north bank of the River Thames.