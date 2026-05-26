‘The Pitt’ Poised for Huge Emmy Wins, ‘Variety’ Predicts

It looks like Noah Wyle’s fan-favorite medical drama, The Pitt, is already the darling of Emmy prediction season.

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Indeed, the Emmy Awards are still some time away. However, it’s never too early for TV fans’ predictions, especially with many shows having already wrapped for the 2026 season.

According to Variety, The Pitt is all but guaranteed to snag 13 nominations.

The outlet predicts a Lead Actor (Drama) nomination (and win) for series lead and co-creator Wyle. Meanwhile, Variety predicts that both Patrick Ball and Shawn Hatosy will grab Supporting Actor (Drama), with Hatosy the frontrunner to win.

The ladies of The Pitt seem all but destined to be pitted against each other. Isa Briones, Katherine LaNasa, and Sepideh Moafi are all predicted by Variety to get Emmy noms, with LaNasa dubbed the frontrunner.

Jeff Kober is predicted to earn a nomination for Guest Actor (Drama) for his role as the ailing biker pal of Wyle’s character. Meanwhile, Tal Anderson is set to nab a nomination for Guest Actress (Drama) for her portrayal of Becca, the autistic twin sister of ER doctor Mel King (played by Taylor Dearden).

The Pitt is also predicted to pick up Emmy nominations for Directing, Writing, Casting, Picture Editing, and Best Drama.

Only One Show Offers Major Opposition to ‘The Pitt’s Emmy Chances…

Per Variety, the only drama series offering any competition is Vince Gilligan’s Pluribus. The Breaking Bad legend’s show is predicted to nab as many as ten nominations. That said, the outlet predicts that the Rhea Seehorn-led series will win Best Drama.

Of course, winning Emmys isn’t new for The Pitt. In its freshman season, it was nominated for 13 Emmys. It won 5 for Lead Actor (Wyle), Guest Actor (Hatosy), Supporting Actress (LaNasa), Casting, and Best Drama.

Katherine LaNasa, Noah Wyle, and Shawn Hatosy at the 2025 Emmys. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Primetime Emmy Awards will air on NBC on Sept. 14. Seasons 1 and 2 of The Pitt are streaming on HBO Max.