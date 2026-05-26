‘Love Island’ Personality Hospitalized After ‘Freak Accident’

Love Island personality Ella Thomas has been recovering after she was hospitalized following a “freak accident.”

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In an Instagram post earlier this month, Thomas revealed that her 26th birthday celebration came to a screeching halt due to the accident. As a result, she had to have surgery on her foot.

“Missed the Met Gala for a night in the ward,” she declared in the post, which featured photos of her in the hospital. “Keep swiping to see the vibes after the doctor gave me the dr-gs to distract me from the pain.”

Thomas later revealed on TikTok that the “freak accident” was a glass bottle that fell onto her foot.

“This was not a little cut, it was a massive wound and my blood was just gushing and gushing, like liters on the floor,” she said. “The worst part is that there were girls literally laughing.”

Thomas noted that she began to panic when she was told she had to have surgery. “I was in so much shock and panic, I wouldn’t let the doctor touch my foot until he gave me this medicine.”

Later in the clip, Thomas appeared more relaxed and was singing along to songs as a medic cleaned her wound.

“Was fully sober, it was just from the meds,” Thomas wrote.

Thomas Said She Was Going to End Her Birthday Celebration on the Red Carpet

Meanwhile, Thomas revealed what she had planned while celebrating her 26th birthday.

“This is not how I thought I was going to end my birthday celebrations,” she said. “But at least the party came to the hospital with me!”

She then shared a link to her TikTok on her Instagram Stories. “Posted what happened on my TikTok,” she wrote. “I was not drunk at all, completely sober for people saying I can’t handle my alcohol… got to the event and a smashed bottle was dropped (or thrown) on my foot 😭 blood was gushing everywhereee but people around were literally laughing. Scary out here.”

Thomas rose to fame as a finalist on Love Island UK in 2023. Although she found love with footballer Tyrique Hyde, the duo split in February 2024. The Scottish model has since become an influencer and has worked at various red carpet events.

Hyde has gone on to date Love Island season 9 contestant Samie Elishi.