fox-news-personality-taking-hiatus-in-wake-of-trying-year

A popular Fox News personality is taking a step back from appearing on the network after a challenging year.

During the Jan. 9 episode of Gutfeld!, panelist and co-host Kat Timpf announced she is taking a six-week break from the show. She plans to complete the maternity leave she had originally scheduled for last winter, which was cut short by a breast cancer diagnosis just hours before the birth of her first child.

Timpf shared that her maternity leave unexpectedly became “cancer leave,” as she spent the next four months undergoing breast cancer treatment.

Timpf shared with Fox News fans that she has six weeks of unused maternity leave but struggled with the decision to take it, worried about stepping away from her career. “I think just a lot of the things that we as women can worry about when we become moms,” she said.

She explained that because her postpartum experience was so different from a typical maternity leave, the decision became clear.

Fox News personality Kat Timpf. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Variety via Getty Images)





“My maternity leave sucked,” Timpf deadpanned. Between cancer treatment and surgery, she missed out on things many new moms take for granted, like being able to pick up her newborn son in those early weeks.

Now healthy, Timpf said the timing finally feels right to take that time. It’s a chance to be with her older son and her husband, who she emphasized went through it all with her. “I didn’t go through this—we went through this,” she said.

While she joked she’ll be “microdosing trad wife for a little while,” Timpf assured Fox News fans the hiatus is temporary, and she plans to return fully to television and stand-up comedy. “I’m going to be so back,” she pledged.

Fox News Colleagues and Fans Rally Behind Kat Timpf

On Instagram, Timpf shared a clip of her announcement, adding in the caption that she was “so, so overwhelmed by the support already. Love u all and see u soon.”

The comments section quickly turned into a love fest, with colleagues and fans rallying behind the comedian-turned-Fox-News-talking-head’s decision to take maternity leave.

“Love youuuuuuu. Enjoy this time! Let’s have lunch,” Fox News weather presenter Janice Dean wrote. “Love you!!! Go enjoy ur baby. No one could ever forget about you,” The Real Housewives of New York City alum Leah McSweeney added.

“Your ability to articulate such intimate feelings and circumstances with such candidness and humor is a superpower. Well done! I’m so happy you’ll have this time,” a top fan comment read.