Country Music Couple Reveals Pregnancy

A longtime country music couple just announced some big pregnancy news after “years of trying” for a baby.

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Natalie Stovall and James Bavendam took to Instagram to reveal the happy news… and to admit it hasn’t been an easy road.

“Can’t even begin to describe our excitement,” the 44-year-old began in a joint post with her former Natalie Stovall and the Drive drummer (and current husband). “We’ve been married almost 18 years and have been wanting to start a family for so very long.”

“Years of trying, 3 failed IVF rounds, multiple docs saying it ‘probably wasn’t gonna happen’ and then BAM! Found out we were pregnant,” the former Runaway June member continued. “Can’t wait to meet this little human at the end of the summer!! Until then – Mamma’s gonna be bumpin on stage and hosting the Opry.”

The adorable post kicked off with the happy couple all grins, with Bavendam wrapping his arms around Stovall’s growing baby bump.

The post also included a close-up of the former The Voice contestant’s baby bump with the couple’s hands clasped over it, as well as a shot of the happy duo holding a reel of ultrasound photos.

Of course, plenty of high-profile pals jumped to the comments section to congratulate the country music couple’s big pregnancy news.

Radio personality (and new dad) Bobby Bones commented with several raised hands emojis. “Gonna be the best Mama ever. Dreams coming true. Over the moon for you and your beautiful family. Gonna spoil this baba so hard!” fellow country singer Ruthie Collins gushed. “This is amazing. Congrats to you guys,” “Getting Good” singer Lauren Alaina added.

Meanwhile, Stovall isn’t letting her pregnancy slow down her Grand Ole Opry hosting gig, posting as recently as Memorial Day from the revered radio broadcast and country music venue.