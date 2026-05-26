jimmy-fallon-gets-bad-career-news

Jimmy Fallon won’t be quitting his day job anytime soon. NBC pulled the plug on the late-night host’s recent venture into reality TV.

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On Brand, which featured the long-time Tonight Show host kicking off his own marketing agency. The hook was that the SNL alum pulled in a deep bench of eccentric creatives (not exactly your Mad Men/Don Draper types).

Fallon was joined by Netflix’s former marketing chief, Bozoma Saint John. Saint John served as the agency’s Chief Marketing Officer, where she guided and judged the show’s contestants.

Hijinks (and presumably, popular products) were meant to ensue.

Jimmy Fallon alongside Bozoma Saint John in ‘On Brand.” (Image via NBC)

However, NBC decided the show wasn’t marketable enough after all, cancelling it after just one season, according to Deadline. The outlet pointed out that the series didn’t pull in very good numbers.

However, the rollout of the new show probably didn’t help Fallon and co. very much. On Brand aired new episodes last fall on two separate days in totally different timeslots. Then it was cast aside by the NBA season shortly afterward, likely making it touch for the high concept show to find any footing with TV fans.

Each episode featured contestants competing to create a winning campaign for a major brand. The grand prize included $100,000, a feature in Adweek, a trip to the Cannes Lions festival, and the title of “Innovator of the Year.”

That said, jokes about Fallon quitting his day job seem premature (my apologies). He has a lot of side-hustles.

Deadline notes that his Wordle game show has recently been picked up, and Password, his other game show, is also heading into its third season.