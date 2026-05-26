Pete Davidson Is ‘Confused’ By Ex Elsie Hewitt’s Claim She’s Raising Their Baby Alone, Source Reveals

As Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt work through their recent breakup, more details about the split have been revealed.

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While speaking to Page Six, a source close to the couple discussed their dynamic and struggles following the birth of their daughter, Scottie.

“I was happy for them,” the insider said. “They were pretty strong. This should be the most exciting time for [Pete].”

However, the source said that things seemed to take a turn. “The two of them maybe clashed too much. Having a baby is difficult — no one can prepare you for what happens after you have a baby.”

The insider also said Davidson and Hewitt’s issues were “not related to the baby” and there were signs that the couple wasn’t compatible even before their daughter’s birth in late 2025.

The couple’s breakup was first reported earlier this month.

It was also noted that the former SNL star was “confused” by his ex’s recent social media declaration that she was raising Scottie by herself.

“I have a baby to take care of,” Hewitt shared in a TikTok post earlier this month. “I have to work and make money. I’m doing it on my own, which is hard.”

She also posted on Instagram that she’s looking for an “assistant/mother’s helper/nanny type” to help her raise Scottie Rose.

“Apply here if qualified & serious. Only looking @ responses with resumes,” Hewitt wrote. She also added that the position would “of course” be paid.

Davidson Is Said to be Helping Hewitt Financially

Despite the situation, Davidson is said to be “fully supportive” of Hewitt and their child financially. The source noted that it includes paying “the rent, their living expenses, and their health insurance.” He is also said to be arranging his schedule to prioritize being near Hewitt and Scottie.

“All he wants is for Elsie to be happy and in a good place,” the insider shared. “He’s [Davidson] a good guy. He’s very much about not disrespecting women.”

The source went on to add, “It sucks that it didn’t work out. He’ll make the best of it. He’s got a thick skin and good head on his shoulders – he’s just focused on being happy and healthy and is rooting for [Hewitt] to be successful too.”