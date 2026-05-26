claims-of-evidence-destruction-surface-in-matthew-perry-death-case

Matthew Perry’s former assistant is accused of destroying evidence allegedly tied to the beloved Friends actor’s 2023 death.

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According to federal prosecutors, Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry’s former live-in assistant, tried to destroy evidence immediately after the actor’s death. A new court filing obtained by TMZ claims Iwamasa instructed another person to get rid of ketamine evidence, shred documents, and delete digital records.

Federal prosecutors also claim Iwamasa repeatedly lied to investigators. He is accused of first hiding that he reportedly administered multiple ketamine injections to Perry on the day he died. He then allegedly changed his story, claiming Perry had hidden the ketamine bottles himself, a claim prosecutors say is false.

Prosecutors allege Iwamasa instructed an individual identified as “B.M.” to get rid of ketamine vials and syringes following Perry’s death. Per TMZ, the filing also claims he ordered the shredding of a ketamine prescription and a handwritten note naming Dr. Salvador Plasencia as a source for the drug.

Federal prosecutors also say Iwamasa later admitted to some of the cover-up in a phone call with middleman Erik Fleming. During the call, he allegedly said he “cleaned up the scene,” got rid of bottles and syringes, and deleted everything.” They also alleged that he changed passwords on Perry’s devices.

Prosecutors reject Iwamasa’s claim that he was just an assistant following Perry’s orders. They argue he abused the trust of Perry and his family, who believed he was there to help the actor with his addiction.

As reported by TMZ, Iwamasa pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in death as part of a plea deal. Prosecutors are now seeking a 41-month prison sentence.

Iwamasa’s sentencing is scheduled for tomorrow.