Reality TV Legend Speaks out Against Spencer Pratt’s LA Mayoral Campaign

As Spencer Pratt’s LA mayoral campaign continues to make headlines, reality TV legend Lisa Rinna has some thoughts about The Hills star’s interest in politics.

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While on the AMA Awards red carpet on Monday, the former Real Housewives star was asked who should lead LA next.

“That is a good question,” she responded.

Although she was still undecided about who she wants to vote for, Rinna made it clear that she doesn’t think a “reality star” should hold the office. She then seemingly hinted at Pratt.

“I am gonna say I don’t know yet,” she said. “Not a reality star, though,”

Addressing Pratt, Rinna noted, “I’m sorry. I love him, but we’ve already done that; we’re not going to do that again.”

When asked if she thought Pratt had a chance at winning the LA mayoral race, Rinna said, “He could be, I mean… he’s got power behind him, it seems, but I don’t know.”

She went on to joke about her reality TV background and why she didn’t think she and others with a similar background should be in politics.

“Listen, I’m a reality person,” Rinna declared. “You wouldn’t want me as mayor, really. I mean, let’s just face it, I love him. I think he’s amazing. I just think we did that.”

She went on to suggest San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan as an ideal candidate. “Let’s have somebody that’s already been mayor, the mayor of San Jose, or whoever.”

Pratt launched his LA mayoral campaign one year after the Pacifica Palisades wildfire destroyed his house.

Rinna Isn’t the Only Reality TV Star Speaking Out About Pratt’s LA Mayoral Campaign

Rinna’s observation comes just a few months after fellow reality TV star and Pratt’s own sister, Stephanie, encouraged LA voters not to vote for him.

She noted that her older brother is just running for the position to “stay famous.”

“Spencer has done great work for the Palisades,” The Hills alum wrote, acknowledging her brother’s activism following the 2025 Pacific Palisades Fire. “But LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor. A vote for him is a vote for stupidity.”

Stephanie also noted that in an “ideal world,” Palisades would have their own mayor and police department. She said she would “love” to see her brother in charge of the neighborhood. However, she doesn’t believe he should lead LA.

“I have no problem with Spencr playing government,” the younger Pratt added. “But our city needs help.”