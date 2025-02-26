Fox News Comedian Kat Timpf Welcomes Her First Child, Announces She Has ‘A Little Bit’ of Cancer

Fox News comedian Kat Timpf took to Instagram to announce she welcomed her first child and she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Videos by Suggest

In her emotional rollercoaster social media post, Timpf revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer 15 hours before she went into labor.

“Now, before you worry, my doctor says it’s stage 0 and is confident that it almost certainly hasn’t spread,” she explained. “Or, as I’ve explained to the few people I’ve managed to tell about it so far: Don’t freak out. It’s just, like, a little bit of cancer.”

Kat Timpf did acknowledge that her labor day wasn’t exactly “chill,” to say the least. “I woke up more-than-a-week-past-due pregnant, completely consumed by doing everything I could to get the baby out,” she pointed out. “By the middle of the afternoon, I was waddling around from appointment to appointment, talking about how to get my cancer out.”

Her doctors told her the best course of action would be to have a double mastectomy as soon as possible.

“I asked all the questions I could,” she continued. “Including if I could get a copy of my tumor ultrasound to put on the fridge next to the ultrasound of my baby.”

Timpf shared that by the middle of the night, she was in “spontaneous labor.” She then headed to the hospital to meet her baby.

“The good news? People who work at hospitals make excellent audience for dark humor,” Timpf acknowledged. “And, as someone whose first book was about the power of jokes to get through traumatic situations, there was really no better place for me to be.”

Kat Timpf Plans to Spend Her Maternity Leave Adjusting to Motherhood and Battling Her Cancer

Kat Timpf recalled talking to the nurses about what a birth announcement in her situation might look like.

“Should I go with, ‘mom and baby are doing well, except maybe for mom’s cancer,” she wrote. “‘And then maybe the baby after breastfeeding is stunted by her double mastectomy.’ And then shut off my phone for a week?”

Timpf further stated she will spend the next three months of maternity navigating new motherhood and her cancer.

“I’m learning to celebrate everything I can,” she continued. “ I’m lucky that we found the cancer so early; I’m lucky to be my son’s mom.”

“I know I’m biased, but the little dude absolutely rules,” she added. “And not just because he might have saved my life.”