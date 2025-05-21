Fox News’ Kat Timpf Shares Photo With Rock Music Legend Amid Cancer Treatment

Fox News personality Kat Timpf just unlocked the ultimate Gen X bingo card: chilling with a punk rock legend and a Sleestak at a music festival.

Timpf, who at only 36 is a Millennial, recently dropped an epic photo and video dump on Instagram from Coachella, where she and her husband, Cameron Friscia, lived their best festival life.

However, she played it old school, bypassing hip young acts to watch horror punk icons The Misfits perform.

Timph gave fans a glimpse of her VIP view while rocking out to the legendary band, but the real show happened backstage. She snapped some gems with founding bassist Jerry Only, and in a standout moment, the duo cozied up with a Sleestak from Land of the Lost and none other than ’70s icon H.R. Pufnstuf.

She also strutted her stuff in a series of bold outfit changes, kicking things off with a Led Zeppelin tee, ridiculously short shorts, fishnet leggings, and classic Doc Martens. Later, she turned heads in an all-black getup featuring a leather mini skirt, a sleek long-sleeved tee, and a swipe of black lipstick for that extra touch of edgy glam.

“Turns out u don’t need BREASTS to get backstage,” Timpf candidly joked in the caption to the post.

Of course, the gallows humor was in reference to a recent health crisis.

In February, she welcomed her first son into the world, only to learn just hours before giving birth that she had been diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer. The following month, the Fox News talking head underwent a double mastectomy to eliminate the cancer.

“Had so much fun watching my friend Jerry play Coachella!!” she added in the caption.

Fans Show Their Support for Kat Timpf Following Cancer Scare

Naturally, the comedian’s fans loved seeing her living her best life following her health scare.

“I am so happy to see you looking so pretty and hope you feel the same inside, too!” one fan gushed in the comments. “You look healthy and gorgeous!” another fan added. “Go you! You look fabulous. Keep rockin life and loving on your baby boy,” a third fan chimed in.

Indeed, Timpf seems to be on the mend. She has returned to making appearances on Gutfeld!, even enduring jokes about the harrowing procedure on the FOX News program.