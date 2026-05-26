meteor-enters-atmosphere-near-erupting-volcano-in-incredible-footage

In an incredible show of nature, a glowing green meteor was captured on video entering the atmosphere directly behind an active volcano at night.

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The striking video, which went viral, showed a meteor blazing across the sky behind the erupting Mayon volcano in the Philippines on May 25. According to the Philippine Space Agency, the brilliant flash of light was caused by a meteor entering the atmosphere.

The agency explained that space rocks enter Earth’s atmosphere every day, but most burn up before hitting the ground. As they travel at high speeds, the friction creates intense heat, causing them to vaporize. This process ionizes the surrounding air, creating the bright streak we call a “shooting star.” Any fragments that do survive and land on Earth are known as meteorites.

However, the Philippine Space Agency sidestepped a beat in footage posted by Daily Loud on X. Their version of the footage, also shared by afarTV on YouTube, showed a mysterious object drifting up after the meteor landed behind the volcano.

A volcano was erupting in the Philippines when a meteor suddenly crashed behind it and it appeared that something came out of meteor and began flying upwards 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Wl7ZXVMGGE — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 26, 2026

Daily Loud let the footage speak for itself. However, afarTV offered up a theory that seems plausible, stating in the video’s description, “looks like a satellite pass. Its steady speed and perfectly straight path are classic satellite characteristics.”

Though the rare and wild phenomenon had a pretty straightforward explanation, that didn’t stop the viral footage from sending onlookers on X into a speculative frenzy.

It was aliens, of course.

People watch as lava and ashes flow from the Mayon Volcano on June 12, 2023. (Photo by Lisa Marie David/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“The alien starship pilot quickly ejected before the crash to avoid capture by Earth’s forces,” one X user speculated. “So like our Superman is gonna be raised in the Philippines?” another onlooker joked. “Quit teasing and just make yourselves known already. damn,” another onlooker who truly wants to believe added.

Aliens or satellites… keep watching those skies…