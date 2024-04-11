Former NBA Star Ben McLemore Arrested on Multiple Charges, Including First-Degree Rape

Ben McLemore had a pretty successful NBA career. He was a lottery pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, being chosen by the Sacramento Kings in the first round. This came as a result of his shining in the Men’s NCAA tournament. He led the University of Kansas Jayhawks to the Sweet Sixteen that same year.

McLemore has not played in the NBA since the 2021-22 season. And things have appeared to have gone way sour since then. According to TMZ, the former Sacramento Kings guard has been arrested and accused of rape.

Former NBA Star Ben McLemore in Hot Water

“Former Kansas University men’s basketball star Ben McLemore was arrested this week and booked on a charge of first-degree rape, TMZ Sports has confirmed,” they wrote.

“Jail records show the 31-year-old — who played in the NBA from 2013 through 2021 following his Jayhawks career — was taken into custody in Multnomah County, Oregon on Tuesday on an outstanding warrant. He was later transferred to Clackamas County Jail on Wednesday.”

To make matters even worse, the rape charge is not even the only charge the former star is facing. He is also looking at “one count of unlawful sexual penetration and two counts of sexual abuse.”

The specific details of McLemore’s charges have not been released yet. But he is set to be arraigned on April 10 and we can expect details to follow after that.

McLemore Details Food Insecurities

Getting to the NBA was no easy feat for McLemore. He dealt with several struggles growing up. But the most common one was food. While he was still at the University of Kansas in 2013, he told the outlet of how when he growing up in St. Louis, food was anything but a guarantee.

“You get those hunger pains,” McLemore said. “I am so hungry. We don’t have any food. What are we going to eat? Your stomach hurts. Then you get so upset and mad, like, no food. You start having tantrums and don’t want to do anything.”

"You get mad at everybody because you don't have any food. That's what happens when you don't eat. You are so sluggish. It's just bad, man."