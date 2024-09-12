Food Lion Supermarket Employee Found Dead Inside Store Freezer After ‘Unfortunate Accident’

An unspeakable tragedy occurred at a Food Lion supermarket in Raleigh, North Carolina. One of the store’s employees was found dead in the freezer on September 10.

It is still unclear how the employee ended up in the freezer. However, the store expressed their condolences to the victim’s family for the “unfortunate incident.”

“Food Lion is deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of our associate,” a spokesperson for the store said in a statement.

“We express our deepest condolences to the associate’s family and friends.”

They also reassured that the safety and well-being of their employees remain priority number one.

“As always, the safety and well-being of customers and associates are daily priorities for Food Lion, and we are committed to ensuring a safe place to work and shop,” the spokesperson added.

“We are providing resources to support our associates during this difficult time.”

Store Plans to Cooperate With Authorities

Authorities in Raleigh are still working to confirm if any foul play was involved in the incident.

The spokesperson also assured that the store intends to fully cooperate with the authorities to get to the bottom of the situation.

“Food Lion is cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this unfortunate incident,” the statement continued.