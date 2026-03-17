Fire Reported at Kid Rock’s Bar

Just when it seemed Kid Rock’s life couldn’t get more chaotic, his Nashville bar has apparently joined the fray.

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On Tuesday morning, the Nashville Fire Department responded to a call at the rapper turned country rocker’s tastefully named Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse.

According to local outlet WKRN, firefighters were dispatched to the bar just after 11:15 a.m. Responding crews extended a ladder to the roof, and some damage was visible inside the building.

The NFD reported flames were seen in the bar’s ductwork. Per WSMV, crews are now investigating the incident.

Broadway was temporarily blocked near the restaurant but has since reopened. Officials have not yet released details about the fire’s origin.

The Bar Fire Follows a Rough Few Months for Kid Rock

Of course, the bar fire follows a deep bench of recent public humiliations for Kid Rock, real name Robert James Ritchie. The “American Bad Ass” performer has been dragged by the Special Olympics, accused of lip-syncing at his mercilessly ridiculed alternative Super Bowl halftime Show, as well as unsavory lyrics about “underage” ladies resurfacing and the butt of a slam dunk joke at this year’s Oscars over the past few months.

Indeed, during the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, host Conan O’Brien joked that conservative viewers who wanted an alternative show could watch one hosted by Kid Rock.

“Tonight could get political, and if that makes you uncomfortable, there’s an alternate Oscars being hosted by Kid Rock,” O’Brien quipped during his opening monologue. “It’s at the Dave & Buster’s down the street.”

The joke was a reference to the alternative Super Bowl halftime show held by the right-wing organization TPUSA in protest of Bad Bunny’s performance. YouTube metrics indicated the “All-American Halftime Show” had approximately 5 million concurrent viewers. In contrast, Bad Bunny’s halftime performance averaged 128.2 million U.S. viewers and garnered over 4.1 billion global views within 24 hours.

Kid Rock Responds After Getting Roasted at the Oscars

“I love a good joke, even when I am the butt of it; unfortunately, this was not a very good one,” the 55-year-old whined on X the next day. The “Bawitdaba” wordsmith then promoted his upcoming tour.

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images

Meanwhile, that tour has been plagued with issues. So far, four acts, including veteran Ludircas, have dropped out, and tour stops have also been canceled.

Artists still braving the festival lineup alongside Kid Rock include Nelly, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert and Riley Green.