Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Pulled Over by Police

Not even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is above the law. The actor was reportedly pulled over by police in Hollywood right after celebrating a special event.

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TMZ reports that Johnson was pulled over on April 30, not for some high-speed chase, but for the most Hollywood of infractions: tinted windows. The stop came just after he celebrated Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci’s joint Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

In footage of the incident, the 53-year-old actor appeared cool and calm, discussing the situation with the officer before getting out of his car to cooperate.

Dwayne Johnson got pulled over. I guess the cop wasn’t a fan. pic.twitter.com/nvkkwn5yQF — Eric Pellinen (@EricPellinen) May 1, 2026

Johnson, dressed in a crisp white shirt and cream trousers, proved you can still look sharp while having a run-in with the law. He even got out of the car to chat with the officer, at one point shaking his hand.

Dwayne Johnson Shared Moving Words For Co-Star Before Getting Pulled Over by Police

Meanwhile, Johnson and Blunt have a long history of starring together. They appeared in 2021’s Jungle Cruise and in 2025’s The Smashing Machine. Along with Meryl Streep and Matt Damon, he also spoke at the Walk of Fame ceremony.

“Every single day, knowing Emily, as many of us do, that is one grateful woman who will wake up feet on the ground, being grateful about every moment,” Johnson said of Blunt at the event. “I feel like when you’re grateful about every moment, that then leads to the thing I think we all look for, which is joy and peace of mind.”

Dwayne Johnson, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt attend a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on April 30, 2026. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)



“And those are all the things I think that make up Emily and so much more,” the WWE legend added.

Of course, Blunt was clearly moved by Johnson’s words.

“It’s very difficult to sum up how meaningful this is to me. The juggernaut that showed up to speak about me has just blown my hair back,” the 43-year-old told PEOPLE. “You guys and the great loves of my life, who are all here, have made life such a deep privilege.”