Guitarist From Legendary Classic Rock Band Dead at 80: Family Confirms Georg Wadenius’ Death

Swedish veteran musician Georg “Jojje” Wadenius, famous for playing with Blood, Sweat & Tears in the 1970s, has died.

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The 80-year-old’s family confirmed his “sudden passing” on the morning of May 1, but provided no further details.

“It is with great sorrow that Jennifer Gilman and I share the news of our father, Georg Wadenius’s sudden passing. Our family will share more information about memorial ceremonies and ways to honor his legacy and memory soon,” his family wrote in Swedish on Facebook.

Born in Stockholm, Sweden, Wadenius attended Adolf Fredrik’s Music School. According to the Swedish outlet Aftonbladet, after appearing on several Swedish hit records and co-founding two of the country’s supergroups in the early 1970s, Made in Sweden and Solar Plexus, he moved to the United States. There, he served as the lead guitarist for Blood, Sweat & Tears from 1972 to 1975.

He joined the Saturday Night Live Band in 1979, remaining with them until 1985.

Georg “Jojje” Wadenius Worked with Legends Like Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, and James Brown

He went on to work as a session player and touring musician for many prominent artists, including Steely Dan, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, James Brown, Marianne Faithfull, Paul Simon, Dionne Warwick, and Luther Vandross, as well as many major artists in Sweden.

Wadenius also enjoyed a prolific career in children’s music. He wrote and sang many well-known children’s songs and released the children’s albums “Goda’ goda'” and “Puss, puss, sant, sant” with lyrics by Barbro Lindgren.

Wadenius remained an active musician until his death. Just six days ago, he performed on stage with Swedish singer Helen Sjöholm.

He is survived by his two daughters, Annika Wadenius Erlich and Jennifer Gilman.