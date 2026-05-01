Sydney Sweeney Hard Launches New Boyfriend on Instagram

Blonde bombshell Sydney Sweeney just hard-launched her new beau on Instagram, and fans have some notes on her casting choice in love.

Videos by Suggest

In a move that’s either a beacon of hope for every average Joe or a sign that the simulation is glitching, Sweeney, 28, posted a carousel of pictures with investor and former record exec Scooter Braun, 44, from their time at the Stagecoach music festival in California to Instagram on May 1.

The photo dump featured an intimate snap of Braun with his arms wrapped around Sweeney, some goofy photo-booth pictures, and several shots of Braun not at all struggling to lift the Euphoria star during various performances.

“Cowboy kind of weekend 🤍,” Sweeney wrote alongside her post.

Of course, fans of the actress had a totally normal and not-at-all-unhinged reaction to the happy couple.

“She could have literally anyone, and she chose THAT 😂😂😂,” the top comment under Sweeney’s post read. “Oh, get Scooter Braun offfff my screen,” another onlooker wrote, probably as they kicked rocks. “26.3 million people punching air rn,” another onlooker wrote, referring to how many followers the Immaculate actress enjoys on Instagram.

“Looks like a good time with your new boyfriend. Unfollowed,” another totally normal and healthy fan added.

Despite Harsh Instagram Reaction, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Have Been Linked For Some Time

Sweeney and Braun reportedly started dating after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy, last year. A few months later, they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. By December, a source told PEOPLE that things were “getting serious.”

“Scooter and Sydney are going strong, and things between them are great,” the alleged insider told the outlet then. “They’re in a committed relationship, and things are serious.”

Sweeney ended her engagement to businessman Jonathan Davino in March 2025 after nearly seven years together.

Meanwhile, Braun was previously married to Yael Cohen, with whom he shares three children. They were married from 2014 until their divorce was finalized in 2022.