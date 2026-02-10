Kid Rock Addresses Claims He Was Lip-Syncing During His ‘All-American Halftime Show’ Performance

Speaking out about the latest gossip about him, Kid Rock slammed claims that he was lip-syncing while performing at Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show.”

While appearing on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle this week, the “All Summer Long” hitmaker cleared the air about the speculation. He claimed there was a “syncing issue” with his DJ equipment.

“My DJ, who actually raps that song with me, was not lit up,” the rocker explained. “I’m jumping around the stage like a rabid monkey, rapping my song, and I’m taking breaths, and my DJ is filling in the other parts of it.”

Kid Rock further stated, “I even told them when I saw the rough cut, I was like, ‘you guys got to work on that sync. It’s off. So it was just a syncing issue that they had, and I know they tried to get it right. It was very difficult.”

The musician then went after his critics. “The left is trying to throw me under the bus,” he complained. “Mainstream media and social media try to ampify it. It would have been super easy to sync it up if it was prerecorded.”

“It was very difficult for the Turning Point production crew,” he added. “Who, by the way, I can’t say enough good things about.”

Kid Rock Performed Alongside Country Music Singers

Meanwhile, Kid Rock, along with Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert, and Gabby Barrett, performed at Turning Point USA’s “All-American Show,” which was said to celebrate “American faith, family, and freedom.”

The event was organized as an “alternative” to the NFL Super Bowl halftime show, which Bad Bunny headlined. The NFL faced criticism after announcing its decision to select Bad Bunny, who performs in Spanish.

Right before his performance, Kid Rock stated that the event was set up for conservative Americans to celebrate their patriotism.

“There’s a big portion of this country, like it or not, that’s underserved entertainment-wise,” he pointed out. “We’re just [going to] go play for our base. You know, people who love America, love football, love Jesus.”

Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet confirmed that the right-wing organization plans to hold another “All-American Halftime Show” next year.