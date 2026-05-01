‘Arrested Development’ Star and Girlfriend Break up Just a Few Months After Going Public

A fan-favorite Arrested Development star has reportedly split with his supermodel girlfriend after less than a year of dating.

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Will Arnett and Carolyn Murphy have allegedly gone their separate ways. Sources tell TMZ that the couple called it quits “a few months ago,” though a reason for the split wasn’t given.

News of the split comes weeks after Arnett, 55, attended the 98th Academy Awards on March 15 without Murphy, 52.

Model Carolyn Murphy and ‘Arrested Development’ star Will Arnett in 2025. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ)

Romance rumors first began when Murphy joined Arnett backstage after Sean Hayes’s West End play, Good Night, Oscar. PEOPLE later confirmed in September that the actor was dating the supermodel and environmental advocate.

Arnett, who played Gob Bluth on Arrested Development, began his relationship with Murphy after quietly splitting from Alessandra Brown in late 2024. He and Brown share a 5-year-old son, Denny. Arnett was previously married to Amy Poehler from 2003 to 2016. They have two sons, Archie, 17, and Abel, 15.

Meanwhile, Carolyn was previously married to businessman Jake Schroeder for three years before their divorce in 2002. She has a 24-year-old daughter, Dylan Blue.

Will Arnett Gushed About Carolyn Murphy Just Last Fall: ‘She’s Just Such a Generous-of-Spirit Person’

Arnett and Murphy made their red carpet debut in October at the London premiere of his latest film, Is This Thing On? Arnett and Murphy also attended the Golden Globes together in January.

“I think that there’s just an ease from the moment that we started hanging out,” Arnett gushed to PEOPLE last November.

“We have a real ease with each other, and she’s just such a generous-of-spirit person, and that’s what I love,” Arnett added. “One of the many things that I love about her.”

For what it’s worth, TMZ reports that nothing “nasty” happened between Arnett and Murphy. “This is just two adults whose relationship didn’t work out,” the outlet insisted.