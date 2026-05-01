Beloved Singer ‘Slipped Away, Surrounded by His Loving Family’: Donald MacRae Dead at 84

Donald MacRae, the much-loved Scottish Gaelic singer celebrated for bringing the music, culture, and soul of his native Isle of Lewis to Glasgow, has passed away.

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According to Scottish outlet The Herald, he passed away on April 29 at the age of 84. The outlet reported that MacRae’s family announced his passing in a statement, which read: “Sadly, today at 2:35 p.m., Donald slipped away, surrounded by his loving family.”

“For many, one of the greatest and most popular Gaelic singers of our time,” his family’s statement continued. “A gentleman and friend to many, and one who was much-admired and loved over his lifetime.”

MacRae’s family concluded by writing in Gaelic, “Bidh a cheòl agus òrain beò gu bràth.” Which, translated to English, reads: “His music and songs will live on forever.”

Born in Stornoway on August 26, 1941, MacRae grew up on a croft at Habost, in the South Lochs district of the Isle of Lewis. Over his career, he recorded three solo albums, was also featured on several other artists’ records, and performed for decades at traditional music venues.

Singer Donald MacRae’s First Language Was Gaelic

Meanwhile, Gaelic was MacRae’s first language. After leaving school to work on his family’s croft, he moved to Glasgow in 1961 and became involved in the city’s Gaelic social scene. After joining the Glasgow Gaelic Choir, he established himself as a solo singer with a “rich repertoire of particularly Lewis songs” and was invited to perform in venues like The Park Bar in Finnieston.

He first performed at The Park Bar in 1965, which was recently named the best trad venue in Scotland. He was a regular there for 33 years and also sang at the Highlanders’ Institute, performing on programs that featured Fergie MacDonald’s band.

The Park Bar also paid tribute to MacRae, calling him “part of the very fabric of The Park Bar.” They said, “He helped make it what it is today.”

The tribute noted that MacRae, originally from Lewis, brought the “songs, language and spirit of his home with him to Glasgow.”

“Widely regarded as one of the great Gaelic singers of his time, Donald was a much-loved singer and friend to many,” the statement continued. “Thank you for all the wonderful music, Donald. Our thoughts are with Donald’s family, his friends, and all who knew and loved him.”

MacRae was also inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame, where he was described as “one of Gaelic music’s underpraised treasures.”