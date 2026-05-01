‘Real Housewives’ Star Loses Primary Custody of Her 4 Kids Amid Bitter Divorce

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak has allegedly temporarily lost primary physical custody of her four children with her ex-partner.

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According to TMZ, a judge granted Kroy Biermann’s emergency motion for primary physical custody of his four children: Kroy Jr., 14, Kash, 13, and 12-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. The 40-year-old former professional football player alleged that the 47-year-old Real Housewives alum was “unstable and unfit.”

Zolciak and Biermann will continue to share joint legal custody, but Biermann will reportedly have the final say on educational, non-emergency medical, and religious decisions. The former couple will also have parenting time with their children every other weekend.

Kroy Biermann and ‘Real Housewives’ alum Kim Zolciak in 2022. (Photo by Paras Griffin/GC Images)

Responding to her ex-husband’s allegations, Zolciak told TMZ she is “looking forward” to their court date, where she will “present the truth.”

“The judge’s decision … is temporary until our return court date on May 21st, when we will have the opportunity for a full hearing,” the TV personality told the outlet. “While I want this process to be over for my children more than anything, I am looking forward to our court date on May 21st, when we will finally be provided with an opportunity to present the truth.”

In March, Biermann filed for an immediate change in custody to obtain sole custody and all decision-making authority for the former couple’s children, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Biermann claimed his ex-wife entered their parenting plan in “bad faith,” knowing she couldn’t follow it. He alleged she “almost immediately” left the country, making her “wholly unavailable to parent the children.”

Biermann also claimed that Zolciak failed to use her allotted parenting time and missed the children’s weekly therapy sessions. He noted that she was out of the country from February 26 to March 29, except for one night, and alleged that one of their children was bitten by a dog during Zolciak’s parenting time.

In a statement, Zolciak denied Biermann’s claims.

“These accusations are completely false and nothing more than a deliberate attempt by Kroy to defame my character,” the former Real Housewives star told PEOPLE on March 31. ” I spent five weeks away working on two TV shows to support my family and make sure my children are cared for — something I will never apologize for,” she added.

“I refuse to be bullied or have lies twisted into a narrative about who I am.” She added that she “will not stay silent, the truth is on my side, and it will come to light — no matter how hard anyone tries to bury it.”