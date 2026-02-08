Kid Rock’s Controversial ‘Cool, Daddy Cool’ Lyrics Resurfaces Days Before His Turning Point USA Alternative Halftime Show Performance

Although Turning Point USA has labeled its alternative Super Bowl halftime show as family- and faith-oriented, the event’s key performer, Kid Rock, is making headlines after his “Cool, Daddy Cool” lyrics resurface.

The song, which was released in the late 90s, was recorded for the soundtrack to Osmosis Jones. Kid Rock collaborated with the late Joe-C for it.

However, the lyrics have caused some raised eyebrows. “Young ladies, young ladies, I like ‘em underage, see / Some say that’s statutory (But I say it’s mandatory).”

Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show” is in response to the NFL selected Bad Bunny to headline the Super Bowl’s halftime show. The alternative halftime show will feature Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

Speaking about the event’s purpose, Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, stated, “It’s for the entire home. It’s of every age, and so for us to be able to provide an alternative that is pro-America, that is just pro-everything, that’s not the opposite of what they’re putting out there.”

She also believes the Turning Point USA event will attract more viewers than the NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“I don’t want to go into details and bash that,” she said. “Because there is apparently an audience that wants that. But there’s a larger audience that wants ours. And so we’re going to make it very amazing. I’m so excited, our team has worked so hard.”

Kid Rock Speaks Out About Performing at Turning Point USA’s Halftime Show

While speaking to Conservative influencer Benny Johnson, Kid Rock stated that Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show” is for everyone who lives America.

“One thing important that I would like to get out there and say to everyone is that, I think I speak for us all at Turning Point, the other artists that are performing, when I say that in no way, shape or form — don’t let the left twist this around — like, in no way are we approaching this with any hate in our hearts,” he said.

He further stated, “We’re simply going to go play some great songs, like I’ve said, for our base — people who love football, love America, love good music, love Jesus. It’s pretty much that simple.”