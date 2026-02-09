country-music-stars-roast-kid-rock-after-turning-point-usa-halftime-show

Kid Rock’s seemingly endless public humiliation tour continues, this time with country music stars mercilessly dragging him for his alternative Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Videos by Suggest

Indeed, Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves are just some of the high-profile music artists who have taken to social media to criticize Rock, real name Robert James Ritchie, following the 55-year-old’s lackluster showing at Turning Point USA’s alternative halftime show.

The “Bawitdaba” wordsmith took center stage at Turning Point’s All-American Halftime Show, a direct competitor to the NFL’s official event, headlined by beloved Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

Kid Rock performs during Turning Point USA’s alternative Super Bowl halftime show. (Image via YouTube / @turningpointusa)

Rock’s performance was plagued by setbacks, with many viewers accusing him of lip-syncing. As people noticed he allegedly wasn’t singing live, the show’s ratings reportedly began to drop.

Country Music Stars Drag Kid Rock’s Turning Point USA Halftime Show

Country music stars quickly took to social media to roast Kid Rock’s performance and give Bad Bunny his flowers.

Country singer Kacey Musgraves took to social media giving Bad Bunny his props while simultaneously shading Kid Rock.

“Well. That made me feel more proudly American than anything Kid Rock has ever done,” she wrote on X.

“Kacey is always on the right side of history,” one proud fan of the “Deeper Well” singer replied.

Zach Bryan also shared a video on his Instagram Story that perfectly captured the vibe: a person watching the Turning Point show on their phone while Bad Bunny’s stellar performance played on the big screen, hand held up in a desperate attempt to block out the greatness.

Image via Instagram / Zach Bryan

“What Kid Rock actually thinks is happening across America,” the “Something in the Orange” singer wrote alongside the video.

Country Singer Praises Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance: ‘Can’t Think of Anything More American’

Country singer Rissi Palmer also took to Instagram to praise Bad Bunny.

“‘My name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio. And if today I’m here at the Super Bowl, it’s because I never, never stopped believing in myself.’ That’s what Bad Bunny said, in Spanish, when he started the show,” she wrote.

“I can’t think of anything more American than coming from being a bagger at a grocery store to performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. You don’t have to be Puerto Rican to Latinx to appreciate that. It was beautiful. It was emotional. It was intentional. It was inclusive. It was what was needed for this moment,” she added.

“I don’t speak Spanish, but I understood the message VERY clearly. Kendrick told us we were beautiful last year. Bad Bunny did that for his community tonight. If you can’t appreciate that, you are a straight-up hater,” Palmer concluded.

“YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS I CRIED. It’s all about love… if not, what are we even doing??? I love you, my sister,” one fan declared in the comments section.

Kid Rock’s TPUSA Super Bowl Halftime performance follows several acts dropping from his “Rock the Country” tour, as well as unsavory lyrics about “underage” ladies resurfacing.