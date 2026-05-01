All of a BBQ Chain’s Restaurants Just Abruptly Shut Down

A popular BBQ chain has gone up in smoke, shutting down all of its locations in a single day.

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According to multiple local news outlets, Smokey Bones locations across the country went dark on April 28. FAT Brands, Smokey Bones’ parent company, confirmed the chain’s closure to PEOPLE.

“As of yesterday [April 28], all Smokey Bones locations have ceased operations. On behalf of Management, it has been a privilege to serve our customers,” the company told the outlet via email.

An employee at the Mentor, Ohio, location confirmed to PEOPLE that their restaurant closed on April 28. According to Go Local Prov, the chain’s Warwick, R.I., location also shut down that day, which was announced via a sign left in the establishment’s window.

“We regret to announce that this location has permanently closed its doors as of Tuesday, April 28th,” the sign read, according to the outlet. Unsurprisingly, no one answered the store’s phone.

BBQ chain Smokey Bones reportedly closed all of its locations on April 28. (Photo By Tim Leedy/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)



The Smokey Bones in Colonie, N.Y., and its last remaining Michigan location both permanently closed on April 28, according to local reports. Reportedly, employees at both locations were informed of the closures on the morning of April 28.

Three Smokey Bones locations in Pennsylvania have also closed, employees at the stores confirmed to the Trib Live. According to the outlet, the employees were informed of the closures on the morning of April 28.

BBQ Chain’s Parent Company Recently Filed for Bankruptcy

It seems FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Smokey Bones, is in some financial trouble. According to PEOPLE, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 26, 2026. The filing estimated assets and liabilities between $1 billion and $10 billion, noting that funds would be available for distribution to unsecured creditors.

Twin Hospitality Group Inc., the parent company of Smokey Bones, also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on the same day, according to a company press release.

“Twin Hospitality plans to use the filings to deleverage the balance sheet, maximize value for its stakeholders, and support the continued growth of its brands,” the group explained. “Throughout the Chapter 11 process, Twin Hospitality expects the brands will remain open and operating as usual and will continue delivering their signature guest experiences.”

This isn’t the first time Smokey Bones has trimmed the fat. The group said in a September 2, 2025, press release that it had reviewed the chain for inefficiencies and closed 15 “underperforming units” while “supporting profitable locations.” It also brought in a new president to manage the remaining 26 locations.