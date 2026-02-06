Another Group Has Pulled Out of Kid Rock’s Rock the Country Music Festival

Rapper-turned-Southern-rock-wannabe Kid Rock’s “Rock the Country” music festival has hit yet another embarrassing setback.

Videos by Suggest

Jacksonville, Florida rockers Shinedown are the latest to bow out of Rock’s (aka Robert James Ritchie) festival, joining the growing list of dropouts that includes Ludacris and country stars Morgan Wade and Carter Faith.

According to its bio, the “Rock the Country” tour is a “celebration of community, tradition, and the spirit that’s carried America through 250 years.”

“Shinedown is everyone’s band,” the band, fronted by Brent Smith, wrote on X. “We feel that we have been given a platform to bring all people together through the power of music and song.”

“We have one BOSS, and it is everyone in the audience,” the group continued. “Our band’s purpose is to unite, not divide. With that in mind, we have made the decision that we will not be playing the Rock the Country Festival.”

Brent Smith and Zach Myers of Shinedown performing in 2025. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)



“We know this decision will create differences of opinion. But we do not want to participate in something we believe will create further division,” the band added. “And to our fans, thank you for supporting and believing in us. We love and appreciate you always.”

Fans React to Shinedown Pulling Out of Kid Rock’s ‘Rock the Country Music Festival’

Of course, plenty of fans showed their support for Shinedown in the replies to their X post announcing dropping out of the festival.

“You were the best artist on that trash a— lineup… Good Decision,” one fan wrote.”Kid Rock is the first name. Smart move,” another fan added.

However, not everyone was feeling the group’s decision.

“This is pathetic. What about being patriotic to your country is divisive? Lost my respect by backing out. Grow a backbone, quit bowing down,” one irate onlooker wrote.

Ludacris withdrew from the festival just days after being announced. A representative told Rolling Stone that the rapper was never meant to be on the lineup and his inclusion on the poster was a “mix-up.”

“Lines got crossed, and he wasn’t supposed to be on there,” the rep claimed. Wade and Faith withdrew silently.

Meanwhile, those still braving the “Rock the Country” festival lineup alongside Kid Rock include Nelly, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, and Riley Green.

For now.