FBI Discover 1,000 Bottles of Lubricant, Multiple AR-15s in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Raid

More findings from the March raids on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ properties have come to light, including lots of lubricant and AR-15s.

Folks, we’re not talking about a few random bottles and a solitary firearm here.

The grand jury indictment reveals that federal authorities uncovered 1,000 bottles of lubricant and three AR-15 rifles in Diddy’s mansions.

“In or about March 2024, during searches of Combs’ residences in Miami, Florida and Los Angeles, California, law enforcement seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant,” the document reads, per Page Six.

According to the indictment, Combs, 54, and his associates at Combs Enterprise facilitated the “Freak Offs.”

These notorious gatherings, hosted by the veteran rapper, were notorious for their excesses, featuring drugs and sexual activities. The team was responsible for booking hotel rooms and equipping them with the necessary supplies.

Federal authorities uncovered 1,000 bottles of lubricant and three AR-15 rifles in Diddy’s mansions. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

The “All About the Benjamins”, hitmaker allegedly made sure his Freak Offs were well stocked. The mogul also reportedly assured everyone could see every inch of debauchery.

Lubricant Was Among Many Items Diddy Allegedly Stocked His ‘Freak Offs’ With

The rooms were stocked with “controlled substances, baby oil, lubricant, extra linens, and extra lighting” for the orgy of flesh.

Combs’ staff was directed to clean the hotel rooms following the Freak Offs to help “mitigate room damage.” They were also tasked with arranging travel for the victims. They also ordered IV fluids, and obtained large sums of cash for Combs to allegedly pay the “commercial sex workers.”

Diddy also reportedly “hit, kicked, threw objects at, and dragged victims, at times, by their hair,” the indictment claims.

“Combs subjected victims to physical, emotional, and verbal abuse to cause the victims to engage in Freak Offs,” the indictment continues.

“Combs maintained control over his victims through, among other things, physical violence, promises of career opportunities, granting and threatening to withhold financial support, and by other coercive means, including tracking their whereabouts, dictating the victims’ appearance, monitoring their medical records, controlling their housing, and supplying them with controlled substances.”

Meanwhile, victims alleged they were forced to participate in the Freak Offs.

“Victims believed they could not refuse COMBS’ demands. [Not] without risking their financial or job security or without repercussions in the form of physical or emotional abuse,” the formal document alleges.

Combs is presently facing a minimum of eight lawsuits that allege sexual assault, rape, sexual misconduct, and other related offenses. He has categorically denied all accusations.