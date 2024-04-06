Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Grins While Smoking and Drinking on Private Dock After Federal Raids

Sean “Diddy” Combs was spotted out and about as he maintains a carefree lifestyle in Miami after the recent raids on his properties. Pictures obtained by Page Six showed the tycoon unwinding on his private dock this week, indulging in smoking and drinking as he viewed content on his phone.

Concluding his leisurely afternoon, he strolled away with a Perrier bottle in hand, accompanied by a set of vibrant orange flip-flops.

Combs was also recently seen joyfully riding his bicycle from his Star Island residence to South Beach. Diddy even paused to take selfies with fans. Footage of the veteran rapper enjoying his Miami bike ride made its way to X (formerly Twitter).

Diddy told a crowd of fans, "Pray for your brother," when he was spotted in Miami taking a bike ride with Stevie J. pic.twitter.com/PlU3BLNnSw — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 4, 2024

Indeed, all signs point to a very confident Diddy. The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper recently posted a throwback video on Instagram. He posted the video of his 1997 hit “Victory” in its entirety.

The video is set in a post-apocalyptic Earth in 3002, with Diddy fleeing from choppers and officers in SWAT gear. In one dramatic moment in a church, Combs brings a crucified Jesus Christ to life as he raps to him.

Diddy Seemingly Remains Confident Following Federal Raids on His Los Angeles and Miami Properties

Combs, aged 54, has stayed in Miami since the Department of Homeland Security raided his properties in Los Angeles and Miami. This action is part of an investigation regarding allegations of sex trafficking, which originated from a lawsuit by his former employee Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. The investigation also involves multiple accusations of sexual assault made by several women, including his ex-partner Cassie.

Combs passionately refuted every accusation in Jones’ lawsuit and dismissed allegations of rape and abuse. However, he settled with Cassie just 24 hours after she lodged her federal lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Combs’ attorney, Aaron Dyer recently stated that the searches of the rapper’s properties were an excessive display. The lawyer affirmed Combs’ innocence and commitment to vigorously defend himself to vindicate his name.

“There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities,” Dyer said. “Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”

“Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested. Nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” Dyer added.

“This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs. [It] is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”