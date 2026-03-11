eminem-suffers-death-in-the-family

Veteran rapper Eminem’s maternal grandmother has died.

Alleged insiders with direct knowledge of the family told TMZ that the “Lose Yourself” rapper’s grandmother, Betty, passed away at her home in Missouri on March 10. The outlet reported that the 87-year-old died from complications related to breast cancer.

Eminem (real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III) was reportedly not with his grandmother at the time of her death.

Betty was the mother of Eminem’s mom, Debbie, who died in December 2024 after a battle with lung cancer.

According to TMZ, Eminem and his grandmother unsurprisingly had a complicated relationship. In an August 2000 interview with London’s Mirror, she reportedly told the publication, “Neither his mother Debbie nor I can figure out what happened to this sweet, caring youngster. In just over 12 years, he’s gone from telling me ‘Grandma, I love you,’ to ‘Go to hell.’ It just breaks my heart.”

“I can’t believe this is my Marshall, the same boy who used to come and sit on my lap,” she added.

Eminem Himself Recently Became a Grandparent

Meanwhile, Eminem became a grandfather himself in April 2025. At that time, the 53-year-old’s daughter, Hailie, welcomed her first baby with husband Evan McClintock.

Shortly after the baby’s birth, the couple revealed his name, Elliot Marshall McClintock, a sweet tribute to Hailie’s father.

The rapper will become a grandfather for a second time soon. His daughter, Alaina Scott, announced in October 2025 that she was also expecting.

In a joint post with her husband, Matt Moeller, Alaina revealed her pregnancy in October 2025. She posed in a mid-length black dress while holding a white baby onesie that read: “Baby Moeller coming 2026.”