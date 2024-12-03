Eminem’s Mom Debbie Nelson Dead at 69, Cause of Death Revealed

Debbie Nelson, the mother of rap music icon Eminem, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, amid her battle with advanced lung cancer. She was 69 years old.

According to TMZ, Nelson died in St. Joseph, Missouri. Her diagnosis was first revealed in September, with media outlets confirming she didn’t have much time left to live.

“There are not many options [for Debbie],” a source close to Nelson revealed to InTouch Weekly. “She is currently staying between the cancer center and with family members. She has a very limited amount of time [left].”

The source also pointed out that while Eminem has supported Debbie Nelson financially, he hasn’t communicated with her or his other family members in Missouri in years.

“People around her aren’t even sure if Eminem is even aware of what is happening to his mother,” the insider noted. “He’s good to his mom. He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don’t really talk. It would be good for both of them [to communicate]. This could give them the chance to reconcile.”

The relationship between Eminem and Debbie Nelson has hit the public spotlight numerous times over the years. The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, accused Nelson of being neglectful and abusive in the past. He sang about the family issues in his hit 2002 track “Cleanin’ Out My Closet.”

For her part, Nelson sued her son for defamation in 1999 and wrote about her struggles parenting Mathers in her 2007 memoir, My Son, Marshall, My Son Eminem.

Debbie Nelson shared Enimen and his brother Nathan Kane Mathers with Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr, who died in 2019.

Eminem and Debbie Nelson Have Tried to Reconcile For Years

However, despite the public struggles, Eminem and Debbie Nelson have made attempts to reconcile in recent years.

Eminem even wrote the song “Headlights” in 2013, expressing regret for his verbal attacks towards his mother. He also apologized for the rough mother-son relationship they had.

Debbie publicly congratulated Eminem for his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

“Marshall, I want to say I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Hall of Fame,” she stated at the time, per PEOPLE. “I love you very much. I knew you’d get there. It’s been a long ride. I’m very, very proud of you.”

At the same time, Debbie praised Enemiem’s daughter Hailie for her podcast success. “And also, I’m very proud of Hailie Jade, my big girl,” Nelson said. “I want to tell you, Hailie, great job on your podcast, and God bless you guys. I love you very much.”