Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Are Reportedly Tying the Knot

It seems Harry Styles is ready to sign on the dotted line. The singer and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly ready to walk down the aisle, according to a new report.

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An insider source confirmed to Page Six that the One Direction alum is engaged to the Mad Max: Fury Road actress. The confirmation comes after The Sun published photos of Kravitz wearing a large ring on her left hand earlier this week.

“He is completely smitten,” the insider told Page Six. “He would jump off a cliff for her.” Kravitz is reportedly “on cloud nine,” and the source added that “no one in their circle is surprised” by the alleged engagement.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are seen on March 09, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Kravitz, 37, and Styles, 32, were first linked in August 2025 after being seen arm-in-arm in Rome. Later that month, they were spotted showing PDA in London.

While the pair has remained private about their relationship, they have been photographed together in New York, including walking hand-in-hand into the Saturday Night Live after-party Styles hosted last month.

Zoë Kravitz Might Join Harry Styles on His Upcoming Tour

In February, a source told PEOPLE that the X-Men: First Class actress would be joining Styles on his “Together, Together” global residency tour “when it makes sense.” The tour is set to kick off in May. It runs through the end of the year in support of his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

“They both have busy schedules that don’t always line up,” PEOPLE’s source explained then. Yet another insider added, “They seem very serious and focused on prioritizing time together. They also seem to have created a life together that they both genuinely enjoy.”

Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman from June 2019 to December 2020. She later began a relationship with Channing Tatum during the production of her directorial debut, Blink Twice. The two got engaged in 2023 but called it off a year later.

The “American Girls” singer was most recently linked to actress Taylor Russell before they split in 2024. He previously dated Olivia Wilde, Kendall Jenner, and Taylor Swift.