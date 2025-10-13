Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Scott Pregnant With First Child

Another one of Eminem’s daughters is preparing to become a mom!

The rap icon’s adopted daughter Alaina Scott is expecting her first child with her husband, Matt Moeller. The couple announced the life change with an Instagram post titled “THE BEST OF YOU + ME.”

“For months, I’ve carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way,” Scott wrote. “There’s something indescribable about knowing there’s a little life growing, dreaming, and becoming, all while you go about your day, whispering prayers and hopes only they can hear. I’ve never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we’ve wanted for so long. Thank you God for this blessing.

She concluded the note by adding, “Baby M, we can’t wait to meet you, little one.”

Scott’s adopted sister, Haile Jade Scott, publicly reacted to the news in the comment section. The just a little shady podcaster, who welcomed a baby of her own back in March, wrote: “sooo happy for you guys. can’t wait to be this little ones auntie [and] elliot is so excited to meet his cousin.”

Eminem’s half-brother, Nathan, also commented on the post, writing, “Congrats I’m so excited for you guys! You’re gonna be great parents. Stop making me old lol”

Alaina is Eminem’s second child, as he adopted her from his then-sister-in-law during his marriage to Hailee’s mom, Kim Mathers. He is also the adopted father of Stevie Laine, Kim’s daughter from another relationship.

The “Lose Yourself” and “Without Me” rapper has not publicly commented on the news as of press time.

Alaina and Moeller have not revealed a due date or the sex of the upcoming child, though they thanked fans for their well wishes as they’re “beyond excited for this next chapter.”