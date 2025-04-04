Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Just Welcomed Her First Child

Prepare to feel very old. Eminem’s daughter just dropped a new release—a baby boy. Yes, she and her husband Evan McClintock welcomed their first child

Videos by Suggest

Hailie Jade Mathers announced the birth of her son on Friday, April 4 through an Instagram post.

“Happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e 🤍,” she captioned two adorable photos of her newborn, who arrived on March 14.

Mathers also shared the baby’s name: Elliot Marshall McClintock. Of course, fans were quick to notice the heartfelt nod to her veteran rapper daddy, whose full name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III.

“His initials are EM & M. Genius! What a little cutie,” one fan cooed. “Not me tearing up at the middle name like I’m related,” another fan joked. “Bro has the coolest grandpa,” a third fan added.

Meanwhile, one aging fan addressed the elephant in the room.

“Damn, we getting old. Slim Shady is a f***ing grandpa,” they opined.

Eminem Announced He was Going to be a Grandpa Back in October

Of course, the rapper announced Mathers’ pregnancy in his October “Temporary” music video, featuring heartfelt footage of the moment he discovered the news.

In a heartwarming moment, the mom-to-be surprised her father with a Detroit Lions jersey personalized with “Grandpa” proudly displayed on the back.

In her dad’s music video for the song “Temporary,” Hallie presents the rapper with a Detroit Lions jersey featuring “Grandpa” on the back. (Image via YouTube / Eminem)

Meanwhile, Hallie married Evan McClintock in May 2024. The couple got engaged in February 2023 after meeting at Michigan State University in 2016.

Mathers and McClintock were married at Greencrest Manor in Battle Creek, Michigan. The small ceremony was attended by close family and friends, and one of the standout moments was Eminem sharing a heartfelt father-daughter dance with the bride.

Hailie is Eminem’s only biological daughter with his ex-wife, Kim Scott. In the early 2000s, they adopted Alaina, who needed a stable home as her mother struggled with drug addiction. Eminem also adopted Stevie, Kim’s child from a previous relationship between her two marriages to the rapper.