anne-hathaway-rocks-bold-sheer-gown-on-red-carpet

Anne Hathaway just blessed the red carpet for her new film Mother Mary, rocking a sheer gown that was a religious experience.

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The 43-year-old stepped out in a jaw-dropping sheer black dress for the screening on Thursday, April 23. The gown featured a frayed choker-style neckline and long flared sleeves. It was crafted from a raven-black chiffon that left little to the imagination.

Hathaway kept her jewelry minimal, opting for simple gold hoop earrings to let the outfit take center stage. The actress wore her brunette locks in an elegant half-up, half-down ponytail.

Anne Hathaway attends the ‘Mother Mary’ special screening at Picturehouse Central in London, England, on April 23. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

The gown, from Iris van Herpen’s Spring/Summer 2020 couture collection, matches the gothic aesthetic of her new movie. In the film, Hathaway plays Mother Mary, a singer who reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer.

Anne Hathaway Put Her Gown to Good Use on the Red Carpet…

Hathaway also played the role of a real-life mother hen to her Mother Mary co-star, Michaela Coel, who suffered a near-wardrobe malfunction. Proving that not all heroes wear capes (some wear Iris van Herpen), The Devil Wears Prada 2 star swooped in, using her own gown’s generous sleeves to shield Coel from the cameras as she adjusted her dress.

Anne Hathaway gives Michaela Coel a little privacy while she adjusts her dress at the ‘Mother Mary’ special screening. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, it seems Anne Hathaway’s schedule is as packed as her filmography. The mother of two is set to star in five upcoming films. The Odyssey, Flowervale Street, Verity, Mother Mary, and The Devil Wears Prada 2. In Mother Mary, Hathaway also performs original songs penned by pop powerhouses FKA Twigs, Jack Antonoff, and Charli XCX.

Photo byLaura Rose/Dave Benett/WireImage

In a recent New York Times profile, Hathaway opened up about the struggles of learning how to sing with a microphone.

“To my horror and dismay, I realized I had no idea how to sing into a microphone because all of my training was onstage, where there’s so much projection involved,” she told the outlet. “Pop music is the opposite. It’s effortless power, which is not really my thing. I’m, like, all about effort,” she added.

The experience also taught Hathaway that she much prefers to play to her strengths—acting.

“I was like, wow, I am so not a pop star,” the Oscar winner joked.