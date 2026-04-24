‘Baywatch’ Star David Hasselhoff Spotted With a Walker Amid Health Concerns

Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, once known for his beach-ready physique, has fans talking after recently being spotted using a walker.

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TMZ reports that the 73-year-old Knight Rider legend needs the walker following knee and hip replacement surgery.

This isn’t the first time the TV star has dealt with chronic pain; he has been spotted in a wheelchair at airports in the past. However, fans shouldn’t be too concerned about Hasselhoff’s current condition.

David Hasselhoff and Dwayne Johnson attend the ‘Baywatch’ photo call in Berlin in May 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Isa Foltin/WireImage)

TMZ reports he’s still exercising, hiking, and enjoying physical activity. While he may not be slow-motion running down the beach anytime soon, he’s certainly not throwing in the (beach) towel.

David Hasselhoff Was Spotted Hiking with His Much Younger Wife Earlier This Month

Hasselhoff isn’t letting his recent surgery slow him down. Fox News reported that he and his wife, Hayley Roberts, were spotted hiking in Calabasas, California, fresh from a sun-soaked vacation in Mexico earlier this month.

In a rare public sighting, the actor and his wife, Hayley Roberts, 45, were photographed while hiking. The Hoff kept it casual in a white T-shirt and black sweatpants, while Roberts opted for a similar ensemble of a white tee and black leggings.

Hasselhoff, who is recovering from the aforementioned surgeries, used two black hiking poles as the couple walked through a field.

David Hasselhoff in full ‘Baywatch’ mode in 1993. (Photo By Paul Harris/Getty Images)



A representative for Hasselhoff told The Daily Mail that the actor recently underwent hip and knee replacement surgeries. The statement came after he was seen using a wheelchair at airports in Cancun, Mexico, and Los Angeles, California, last May. The spokesperson added that Hasselhoff is recovering well and his health continues to improve.

He married Roberts, who is his third wife and 28 years his junior, back in 2018.

A Baywatch reboot series is currently filming in Los Angeles. The show will star Stephen Amell, Brooks Nader, Hassie Harrison, Jessica Belkin, Thaddeus LaGrone, Shay Mitchell, and Noah Beck. It is expected to premiere on Fox later this year.