Driver Miraculously Survives ‘Final Destination’-esque Car Accident

Talk about a close call!

There’s a reason why we get goosebumps when driving behind a truck hauling logs, heavy machinery, you get the picture.

So imagine the surprise when a Georgia driver had logs unexpectedly crash into his windshield in a freak accident. Don’t worry! He lived.

Back in 2019, a driver from Georgia survived a Final Destination style car accident with a truck carrying a load of long logs. Miraculously, the driver survived with only minor injuries after the logs abruptly smashed through his windshield. Chilling images of the accident have since circulated the internet along with comments about just how lucky the driver was.

CNN reported that the man reached down to grab something right before crashing into the truck from behind.

Whitfield County Fire Chief Edward O’Brien claimed that the driver was able to escape alive only because of this random maneuver. When the logs came crashing through his windshield, they left a hole exactly where the man’s head would have been…

“If it was as if it was created just for his head,” he said.

Firefighters were immediately dispatched to help the driver get out of the vehicle. However, once they were on the scene, the first responders had to cut through nearly 40 logs just to get to him!

Whitfield County Fire/ Facebook

This impromptu search and rescue took 15 minutes to execute. Gratitude doesn’t even begin to cover how the driver felt. Everyone who witnessed the accident were quick to realize just how close of a call the ordeal was.

Although the movie took a different turn, Final Destination has consistently served as a poignant reminder to its viewers that death can be both terrifying and astonishingly unpredictable.. You just never know when it’s your time.

Luckily, it wasn’t time for this driver to say goodbye just yet.