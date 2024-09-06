taylor-swift-and-brittany-mahomes-sit-in-different-suites-at-chiefs-game

Ladies hold onto your White Claws… it seems that forever besties Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are on the outs! The possibly battling blondes sat in totally different suites at the Kansas City Chiefs home opener, and many are speculating that politics are to blame.

The billionaire pop queen cheered on her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, as he led the Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens from a bustling suite at Arrowhead Stadium. Fan footage and the NFL broadcast alike captured the “So High School” songstress pummeling the window of her suite as her bro beau busted move after move.

Fr that glass is the only thing stopping her from jumping into the fieldpic.twitter.com/lebvEa2IhQ — Mich🇲🇽 Speak Now defender🌌 (@swiftiemania_) September 6, 2024

However, Swift’s supposed pal Brittany Mahomes was nowhere to be seen in the widely circulated and adored footage.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie enjoyed the game alongside her young daughter, Sterling Skye, from a separate suite, all while keeping an eye on her husband, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes watched the game with her young daughter, Sterling Skye, from a separate suite, distancing themselves from her supposed best friend, Taylor Swift. (Images via Instagram / Brittany Mahomes)

Of course, Taylor and Brittany were practically joined at the hip at Chiefs games in 2023. They often made a big show of sharing joyful hugs and dancing celebratory jigs together.

What possibly could’ve gotten between two genuine, not at all staged friends?

Speculation on Why Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Didn’t Share a Suite at the Chiefs’ Opener

While it may be that Mahomes simply wanted her young daughter away from Swift’s boisterous, alcohol-fueled posse during the game, many are speculating otherwise.

It seems politics may have gotten in the way of the football fun.

Swift and Mahomes shared suites at Chiefs’ games in the past… (Photo via @brittanylyne on Instagram)

Last month, Brittany liked one of Trump’s Instagram posts outlining his 2024 presidential agenda. Recently, the former Commander in Chief expressed his gratitude to Mahomes on his Truth Social platform for her support.

While Swift hasn’t publicly endorsed any candidate, she has openly criticized Trump in the past. She vowed on Twitter to do everything she could to vote the then President out of office back in 2020.

However, politics don’t seem to be at the forefront of Swift’s mind at the moment.

Following the Chiefs’ victory, Taylor and Travis were spotted leaving the Kansas City stadium hand in hand.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving after today's Chiefs vs Ravens game!



pic.twitter.com/soAHLC6hAq — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 6, 2024

The A-list couple appears more connected than ever, amid ongoing speculation about a potential engagement.