Jason Kelce Defends Brother Travis’ Wild Beer Chugging Antics at Honorary Graduation

Jason Kelce and his brother Travis Kelce are perhaps the most famous athlete siblings ever. The two have faced off in the Super Bowl — both have won Super Bowl rings — and they have one of the hottest podcasts out in “New Heights.”

Travis left the University of Cincinnati in 2013 to enter the NFL Draft. However, he never received his diploma. after receiving his diploma on stage during a live episode of “New Heights Live” at UC, Travis chugged a beer.

Awesome: Travis Kelce finally receives his college diploma while SLAMMING down a beer 🤣pic.twitter.com/QfSKzUQSTQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 12, 2024

Social media reactions to the star receiving his diploma were a bit outlandish.

“How is Taylor not getting the ick from this man,” one user said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“He slammed that beer on the floor and it splattered on all the other grads. I’m sure they appreciated that,” Another said.

“This wouldn’t be funny for a 22-year-old much less a guy in his mid 30’s,” another said.

Jason Kelce Defends Travis Kelce Amid Backlash

After the firestorm of social media reactions to Travis’ viral moment, his big brother Jason stepped in to clarify what was actually going on in the video. The event was not a graduation ceremony, but instead a live taping of their “New Heights,” podcast.

“I know it looks like a graduation from the video, but this was actually at the end of a “New Heights Live” podcast that we put on to raise money for the University’s NIL,” Jason clarified.

“The university did this to poke fun at my brother and I for never really picking up our diplomas.”

Jason Kelce Makes Surprise Wrestlemania Appearance

Jason Kelce recently walked away from the NFL. Now, with a lot more spare time on his hands, the All-Pro can do whatever he chooses. During night one of Wrestlemania on April 7, Kelce was a surprise guest during a six-man tag team match.

Kelce initially donned an Eagles’ themed mask that paid homage to Rey Mysterio. But when he revealed his face after the match had been decided one broadcaster had an interesting description.

“Isn’t that whatshername’s brother-in-law?” WWE broadcaster Michael Cole said. The “whatshername” in question is Taylor Swift who currently is dating Jason’s brother Travis Kelce.

It should be noted that there is no confirmation that Swift and Kelce are married.