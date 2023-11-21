She’ll ‘Hate Me For This’: Travis Kelce Spills On How His Romance With Taylor Swift Sparked

Travis Kelce is spilling on how his relationship with Taylor Swift actually began—and it wasn’t from a friendship bracelet.

While Travis Kelce tried his best to capture Swift’s heart during her performance at Arrowhead Stadium, he ultimately got her attention through someone in her inner circle.

Kelce told WSJ Magazine during an interview published on Monday, as reported by Page Six, “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid.”

At the time, Kelce didn’t know who the “Cupid” was—until he looked at his phone and saw Swift texted him.

The Cupid later told him “exactly what was going on” and how he “got lucky enough” to have Swift reach out.

Swift’s Family Members Even Helped Kelce Find His ‘End Game’—

—inadvertently, at least.

“She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but … when she came to Arrowhead [Stadium], they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures … in front of my locker,” the football player confessed.

Despite fans believing Kelce and Swift began dating in September, the athlete has confirmed the couple had “kind of been talking” beforehand.

Kelce explained, “When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there.”

Going The Distance For Love

Recently, Kelce traveled to Argentina to watch Swift perform—and share a smooch—during her international tour.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kissing after the Eras Tour in Argentina.



pic.twitter.com/FQdTAjDUZ7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 12, 2023

As reported by People, the athlete and “Cruel Summer” singer had a low-key date night while in Argentina at Elena, a restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires. Scott Kingsley Swift, Taylor’s father, also accompanied the duo at dinner.

A source told the publication that Kelce and Swift, “looked so cute on their low-key date night” and that “they also left holding hands.”

Travis Kelce’s “Cupid” certainly knew what they were doing pairing him with Swift!