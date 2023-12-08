Did Cardi B Just Dump Rapper Offset?

Cardi B, the renowned New York rapper, is gearing up for the New Year with a bold resolution to shed all “dead weight” from her life.

As reported by TMZ, the announcement comes in the wake of her recent decision to unfollow her husband, Offset, on Instagram, raising eyebrows and sparking speculation about trouble in paradise.

In a candid Instagram Live session, Cardi urged her followers not to postpone life changes until 2024, emphasizing that she’s implementing this philosophy in her own life right now. Using her trademark fiery language, she expressed a heartfelt commitment to taking significant steps in both her music career and personal life, asserting a clear vision for her future.

Cardi pinpointed aspects of “dead weight” in her life, citing issues like mentality, procrastination, laziness, and certain individuals. She declared her intention to prioritize herself in the coming year, making it a period of self-focus and growth.

The rapper’s statements gained added significance as she and Offset publicly unfollowed each other on Instagram, hinting at potential discord in their relationship. Although Cardi subtly alluded to outgrowing relationships and prioritizing herself, the exact nature of the issues remains undisclosed.

Offset’s Response To Cardi B’s Message

Offset’s response, a cryptic post from the movie “Scarface,” adds a layer to the unfolding drama. Despite the evident strain, the couple has yet to directly address each other, leaving fans and followers in suspense about the future of their relationship.