Cardi B Comes To Will Smith’s Defense Amidst Affair Rumors, Slams Tasha K

Cardi B has stepped forward to support Will Smith amidst rumors of his alleged involvement with Duane Martin—a claim Smith vehemently denies. During an Instagram Live session on Wednesday night, the rapper addressed the situation. While not delving into the truth behind the accusation or her personal thoughts on it, Cardi simply asserted that Will is unproblematic and undeserving of such scrutiny.

Cardi B defending Will Smith & how she got fooled about the Tasha K act !! pic.twitter.com/X0xqFEbsuv — Van (@vanman_1000) November 16, 2023

Referencing Smith’s zodiac sign (Libra), Cardi shared her belief that Libras, including herself, are often tested by others until they reach their breaking point—a potential allusion to Smith’s infamous Oscars incident.

Expressing her perspective, Cardi highlighted the unfairness of pushing individuals to their limits and then judging them when they react. She criticized the ease with which people on significant platforms can make baseless claims about others, regardless of whether they are true, which then gain widespread attention.

In her criticism, Cardi specifically targeted Tasha K, who previously faced a successful defamation lawsuit from Cardi B resulting in a judgment of approximately $3.4 million. While Cardi previously hinted at a lenient approach regarding the payment, her recent statements suggest a change in direction, implying some individuals never change their ways.

She condemned Tasha for allowing an alleged ex-friend/assistant of Will Smith to make outrageous accusations on her podcast, stressing that such behavior needs to stop immediately.

Tasha K has faced repeated legal issues, including a recent lawsuit from R. Kelly. With Jada’s announcement of a forthcoming lawsuit, Cardi appears poised to pursue the money owed by Tasha, signaling a more assertive stance than before.