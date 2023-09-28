Cardi-B Says She’s Being Haunted By A Ghost Who Wants To…Well, Uh F**** Her

Giving a freak in the sheets a whole new meaning.

Cardi-B recently revealed that there are some ghosts in this house. And apparently, they are trying to “f***” her.

Via Instagram Live on Tuesday, September 26, Cardi explained that a paranormal presence has been haunting her and partner Offset’s Los Angeles home.

“I feel like if I sleep, the f****** ghost is gonna finger pop me,” Cardi, 30, said.

Apparently, the “WAP” rapper genuinely fears for her safety, as the ghost doesn’t bother anyone but her. Cardi added that the ghost only appears when Offset isn’t in the house.

“I start hearing like a fly sound, right?” Cardi stated in the video, recalling what she experienced when the ghost initially appeared.

“Then, I start hearing this sound in the hallway. It sounds like somebody’s on the phone. So, I told one of the security guards guarding the house outside to…come inside to hear the sound,” she continued. Cardi claimed that she heard the “buzzing” noise for 15 minutes.

However, once she called the guard in, the noise allegedly stopped. “B****, tell me how the sound is gone! It’s gone out of nowhere,” Cardi expressed.

“All I’m saying to you is that there’s a f****** ghost or spirit in this f****** house and what I don’t like about it is that the ghost be f****** with me,” she continued.

At the end of the Instagram Live, Cardi declared, that she was ready to relocate to a hotel, saying “I’m f****** over it.”

More recently, the “Bongos” rapper made her first appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones.

YouTube

Even away from Instagram Live, Cardi never shies away from speaking her mind.

At the beginning of the show, Cardi hilariously told Hot Ones show host Sean Evans, “I’m nervous because I’m setting myself up to have diarrhea so like I know what’s gonna happen later on.”

About halfway through the show, Cardi and Evans shifted the topic to extraterrestrials. Even on an out-of-this-world subject, the rapper was still very opinionated.

“So if aliens are real, and they’re smarter than us, right? I just feel like why they haven’t just invaded us? And then people is like, why would aliens want to invade earth, earth is ghetto, they probably so advanced, they probably think earth is small fry,” Cardi commented.

So true, girl.

Whether she encounters ghosts or aliens, we just hope Cardi keeps being her true self.