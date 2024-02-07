Derek Hough’s Wife Hayley Erbert Shares Tearful Video Post-Skull Surgeries

Following her recent skull surgeries, Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert opened up about the procedures and how her recovery is going.

As previously reported, Erbert became disoriented and was taken to a nearby hospital just after her performance during the Symphony of Dance in early Dec. 2023. The dancer ended up being diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel. She then had an emergency craniectomy.

However, nearly two weeks after the first surgery, Derek Hough’s wife underwent another skull surgery. Thankfully, she was able to celebrate the holidays at home.

In the latest update, Erbert showed off her short hairstyle, which made the surgical scar on her head more visible. “A new haircut, a new scar, a new sac of fluids on the side of my face,” Hayley declared. “Which is supposed to eventually go away. A new skull. But also a new outlook on life.”

Derek Hough’s wife then declared that life is so precious. “Spend time with the ones you love. Hold them close cause you never know what could happen.”

Erbert explained that she still has some “really bad days” with “really good days” both emotionally and physically. But despite the rough days, she’s doing “so much better every single day.”

Derek Hough Calls Wife’s Recovery ‘Highest of Highs to the Lowest of Lows’

Meanwhile, Derek Hough opened up about how he’s been handling things as his wife Hayley recovers from her skull surgeries.

“It’s been wild going from the highest of the highs to the lowest of the lows,” Hough explained. “But I have to say throughout this experience, this woman has been unbelievable and her perseverance and her acceptance of the whole situation, her strength, it’s been remarkable to witness firsthand.”

Derek Hough also described his wife as being a miracle. “It’s been miraculous and it’s still a journey,” he continued.

Erbert then thanked her fans for the constant support as she recovers. “Thank you all so much for all of your messages, your love, your energy, your light, your prayers,” she stated.

“Thank you guys for all of it because it means so much to me and to us as a family. And genuinely, I believe it’s what’s gotten me through this a little bit faster and it’s what helped me heal.”

Derek Hough’s wife then said that the support has helped her stay positive throughout the entire situation. She’s also grateful to be alive so she can tell her story.