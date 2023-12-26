Derek Hough, Wife Hayley Erbert, Share Christmas Kiss Amid Her Skull Surgery Recovery

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert celebrated their first Christmas together as husband and wife following Erbert’s emergency skull surgery. It’s only been two weeks since the rushed medical procedure, but the couple was still feeling merry.

“Cherishing the greatest gift of all. The precious gift of life and the love we share,” they wrote together on Instagram. “Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment.”

They’re not just giving advice, they’re living it. The newlyweds, who tied the knot in August, sealed it with a sweet smooch, cozily nestled under the tree. “Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas!”, they captioned the sweet picture.

It’s a holiday memory they weren’t certain they would get to make. Following their performance on the Symphony of Dance tour in Washington, D.C. on December 6th, Hayley found herself disoriented and required hospitalization.

It was there that she received a diagnosis of a cranial hematoma caused by a burst blood vessel. During the subsequent surgery, a portion of her skull was temporarily removed to alleviate pressure on her brain.

The couple exchanged vows in August in California, just over a year after getting engaged in June 2022. Although this marks their inaugural Christmas as newlyweds, they have been together since 2015 when they both appeared on the popular show, Dancing With the Stars.

Initially keeping their relationship private for a few years, they made their Instagram debut in 2017. Since then, they have delighted fans with heartfelt updates about their romance.

The dynamic duo embarked on their Symphony of Dance tour across the country. However, tragedy struck during their stop in Washington D.C. in early December.

Erbert was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma caused by a burst blood vessel, necessitating an emergency craniectomy. Without hesitation, Erbert was swiftly taken into emergency surgery on December 7th.

Last week, Hough shared that Erbert’s cranioplasty surgery was completed. “My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team,” Hough wrote on Instagram at the time. “Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago.”

He added, “This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here.”