derek-hough-asks-for-prayers-as-wife-hayley-erbert-undergoes-skull-surgery

Derek Hough took to social media to give another update on his wife Hayley Erbert’s continued health journey. This time, Hough asked for prayers as Erbert undergoes another skull surgery.

Almost two weeks after revealing that his wife, Hayley, was undergoing emergency surgery on her skull, the Dancing With the Stars judge shared the next steps in her recovery.

“I strongly believe all the prayers that have been sent with the intention and love of Hayley’s recovery has helped so much,” Hough wrote in an Instagram Story. “I can’t thank you all enough. She is going in for surgery this morning to replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her craniectomy.”

“Please keep her in your prayers,” he continued. “I believe the collective energy helped her through these past few weeks. We love you, we thank you.”

The heartbreaking scenario began to unfold on December 6, at the end of Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s Symphony of Dance tour performance. Erbert became disoriented and was then rushed to the hospital.

Hough updated fans on her condition on social media. “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy,” he said.

Derek Hough Calls Hayley Erbert’s Recovery a ‘Miracle’

Derek Hough’s most recent update comes mere days after opening up about the 29-year-old’s “miracle” recovery.

“It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant,” Hough wrote on Instagram. “But today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update.”

The concerned husband posted a video of Hayley Erbert wearing a headpiece as they strolled by the Washington Monument. “Hayley is doing well,” Derek Hough added in the caption. “Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle.”

“She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks,” he said. This surgery will insert a “skull implant to replace the piece removed during the craniectomy.”

According to Hough, the goal of the second surgery is to restore the natural shape of Erbert’s skull. It will also protect her brain from further injury.

“Thank you for the incredible support and medical care she has received,” he said. “It’s been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change. But, it has also shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us.”