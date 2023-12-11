Derek Hough Shares Update on Wife Hayley Erbert Following Emergency Brain Surgery

Following the news that his wife Hayley Erbert needed emergency brain surgery, Derek Hough has shared an update about the situation.

Hough previously explained that at the end of the Symphony of Dance performance in Washington D.C. last week, Erbert became disoriented and was taken to a nearby hospital. She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel. She was required to have an emergency craniectomy. Following the surgery, she was reportedly in stable condition.

In his latest Instagram post, The Dancing With the Stars judge offered up an update on Erbert’s current health status.

“Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience,” Derek Hough explained. “And no more so than in the last 48 hours. She is now on the long road of recovery.”

Hough then thanked his friends, family, and fans for their constant support. “Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us,” he wrote. “The kindness that we’ve been shown in this incredibly unfathomable and life-changing time is immeasurable. The offers of assistance that have poured in have been so humbling and appreciated.”

Derek Hough then added that he and Erbert hope that as a family they can somehow and some way pay it forward. Among those who offered their support online are Alfonso Ribeiro, Nina Dobrev, and Mira Sorvino.

Hough and Erbert married in August and had started their joint tour earlier this fall.

Derek Hough’s Wife Hayley Erbert Shared Specific Details About Their Wedding

While speaking to People, Hayley Erbert opened up about her exciting and amazing wedding to Derek Hough. The duo exchanged vows at a gorgeous Northern California event with 106 guests in attendance.

“We’re in a redwood forest,” she recalled. “But we got married right in front of this mother tree that’s surrounded by all these smaller trees. They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We’re here, planting our seeds to grow our family.”

Derek Hough further spoke about the importance of the wedding’s location. “When we were thinking about location we asked ourselves, ‘What’s important to us?’” he said. “Nature was the first thing. We want to be around trees and plants.”

Hough then said that Northern California “spoke out” to him and Erbert. “We just want people to experience this place that we love, this nature,” he added. “but also, it just feels incredibly romantic.”